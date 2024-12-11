Discontinued
Support
HX8255/02
Discontinued
Where can I buy Philips Sonicare AirFloss and accessories?
What types of mouthwash can I use with my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
Is the battery of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss replaceable?
How can I tell which model Philips Sonicare AirFloss I have?
What do the battery lights mean on my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
Why are my gums bleeding when I use the Sonicare AirFloss?
How do I use my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare AirFloss
How to use my Philips AirFloss Fill & Charge station
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss handle needs frequent recharging
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss is leaking
The nozzle of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off or breaks easily
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss makes a whistling sound
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss works less powerfully
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss reservoir lid fell off
My Philips Sonicare Fill & Charge is not filling my AirFloss completely
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not turning on
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair