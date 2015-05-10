Discontinued
HX9172/19
Deep, gentle cleaning
With FlexCare Platinum, even the deepest clean is gentle enough to protect your teeth and gums. Thanks to the AdaptiveClean brush head and intuitive pressure sensor, you get maximum plaque removal and a gentle experience however you brush.
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
3 modes, 3 intensities
2 brush heads
With pressure sensor
UV brush head sanitizer
Old habits can be hard to break, except when you're brushing with next generation FlexCare Platinum. Thanks to the innovative AdaptiveClean brush head and intuitive pressure sensor that are at the core of our adaptive cleaning technology, even hard-to-reach trouble spots become easy to care for. The bristles of the AdaptiveClean brush head curve around your teeth and gums for up to 4x more surface contact** and up to 10x more plaque removal. If you're brushing too hard, the pressure sensor makes the toothbrush handle gently pulsate so you can be gentle to your gums while being tough on plaque.
Our AdaptiveClean brush head is the only electric toothbrush head that can follow the unique shape of your teeth and gums. With soft flexible sides made of rubber, this brush head can follow every curve. It offers up to 4x more surface contact and up to 10x more plaque removal along the gum line and between teeth. As the brush tracks along the gum line, it absorbs any excessive brushing pressure you might apply so you can be gentle on gums however you brush.
You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your FlexCare Platinum toothbrush will. If you apply too much pressure, the intuitive pressure sensor will make the toothbrush handle gently vibrate so you know exactly when to adopt a softer touch. In studies, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers successfully reduced their brushing pressure thanks to the pressure sensor.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
Compared to a DiamondClean brush head
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day