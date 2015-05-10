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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCare PlatinumSonic electric toothbrush

HX9172/19

Deep, gentle cleaning

With FlexCare Platinum, even the deepest clean is gentle enough to protect your teeth and gums. Thanks to the AdaptiveClean brush head and intuitive pressure sensor, you get maximum plaque removal and a gentle experience however you brush.

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

10x more plaque removal and healthier gums*

Deep, gentle cleaning

  • 3 modes, 3 intensities

  • 2 brush heads

  • With pressure sensor

  • UV brush head sanitizer

Adaptive cleaning technology for a deep yet gentle clean

Adaptive cleaning technology for a deep yet gentle clean

Old habits can be hard to break, except when you're brushing with next generation FlexCare Platinum. Thanks to the innovative AdaptiveClean brush head and intuitive pressure sensor that are at the core of our adaptive cleaning technology, even hard-to-reach trouble spots become easy to care for. The bristles of the AdaptiveClean brush head curve around your teeth and gums for up to 4x more surface contact** and up to 10x more plaque removal. If you're brushing too hard, the pressure sensor makes the toothbrush handle gently pulsate so you can be gentle to your gums while being tough on plaque.

Follows the shape of your teeth and gums for a deeper clean

Follows the shape of your teeth and gums for a deeper clean

Our AdaptiveClean brush head is the only electric toothbrush head that can follow the unique shape of your teeth and gums. With soft flexible sides made of rubber, this brush head can follow every curve. It offers up to 4x more surface contact and up to 10x more plaque removal along the gum line and between teeth. As the brush tracks along the gum line, it absorbs any excessive brushing pressure you might apply so you can be gentle on gums however you brush.

Alerts you when you're brushing to hard

Alerts you when you're brushing to hard

You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your FlexCare Platinum toothbrush will. If you apply too much pressure, the intuitive pressure sensor will make the toothbrush handle gently vibrate so you know exactly when to adopt a softer touch. In studies, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers successfully reduced their brushing pressure thanks to the pressure sensor.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. Compared to a DiamondClean brush head

  3. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day