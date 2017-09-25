Discontinued
MG7710/13
Ultimate styling & precision
Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 12 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip.
12 tools
DualCut technology
Up to 120 min run time
Showerproof
This all-in-one hair trimmer features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 12 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.
Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.
Awards