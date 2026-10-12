New
NX1131/00
Airfryer Accessory Baking Set
Prepare your favorite recipes with Baking Set, tailored for your Philips Airfryer. Ideal for cakes, bread, casseroles, muffins and much more!
Ideal for both baking and cooking
Including 9 muffin cups
Dishwasher safe
PFAS free ceramic coating
Guidance and support with free HomeID App
Easily discover new ways to use your airfryer with Philips Baking Set, perfect for desserts and various savory dishes.
Made from odourless silicone, our stylish muffin cups always makes it easy to bake, enjoy and reuse.
Our new generation coating is PFAS-free*: non-stick, durable, anti-scratch and easy to clean.
Cooking/Food-prep Surfaces, made without PFAS
All the [x] in the end of the product code are variables.