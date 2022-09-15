PPM3501DB/90
Anytime private massage & relaxation
This neck massager uses a high-fitting kneading massage nodes,which simulates fingers to relax tight muscles. The ergonomic design cares and supports the neck. Hot compress promotes blood circulation so as to improve massage effect.
Finger pressing massage
Ergonomic support design
Thermostatically hot compress
Magnetic tension adjustment
Equipped with 4 high-fitting kneading massage nodes, it fully covers the levator scapula and trapezius muscles without missing any fatigued area. Simulating real fingers to physically rotate and knead, and adjust the intensity in 2 strength levels, which can easily cope with the fatigue and soreness of the neck muscles.
Innovative vent design for the neck part can effectively keep away from stuffiness and maintain airy and cool for neck.
A constant temperature hot compress at 42C can effectively promote blood circulation, relax rigid muscles, and let the warmth reach the texture, for further enhancing the therapeutic effect of massage.