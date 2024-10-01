PPM3502DB/90
Bionic "four-hand grabbing and kneading"
It conforms to the physiological curvature of the cervical spine and provides good support for the neck. Equipped with 4-point deep pressure relief technology to imitate hand grabbing and kneading massage to relieve the fatigue of muscles.
New rotating massage arm
Imitate human hand massage
2 levels of warm compress
5 smart models
The "massage arm" rotates in both directions, combined with multiple levels of strength and hot compress temperature, to create 5 modes of relaxation, vitality, awakening, neck protection, and kneading. The massage techniques are rich and diverse.
A separate hot compress area is set up at the back of the neck, with adjustable high and low temperatures, providing a warm and cozy feeling like applying a hot towel, helping to dispel coldness in the neck.
The battery life can last up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and the Type-C universal fast charging interface is convenient for charging, allowing you to recharge at any time and massage more freely. "