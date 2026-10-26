New
PPM3529BK
Next-Generation Kneading and Percussion
Enjoy kneading and percussion massage for your neck, shoulders and back, with soothing heat, 5 massage modes and 3 intensity levels for adjustable relaxation.
Kneading & Percussion
Soft Silicone Massage Heads
6D Adaptive Massage
Powerful Brushless Motor
Combining neck kneading, shoulder squeezing, and back percussion in one massage, it mimics the versatile techniques of a professional massage therapist. Compared with conventional kneading-only or percussion-only massagers, it delivers a more comprehensive relaxation experience.
The precision-engineered massage mechanism recreates lifelike kneading and percussion movements. Integrated Hall-effect sensing enables more accurate force detection for a comfortable massage experience.
Upper massage heads use a three-layer, hollow honeycomb-inspired design for progressive cushioning. Flexible, skin-like silicone stays comfortable at higher intensities. Slow-rebound lower heads provide gentle percussion inspired by hand tapping. A smooth, skin-friendly Lycra cover reduces friction around the neck.