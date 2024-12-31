PPM6731LY/90
Enjoy a Leg and Foot Massage in One
All-new upgraded three-stage massage with airbags enveloping the entire foot. Dual-purpose design: both a massage marvel and a home stool.
360° Full-Enveloping Airbags
Dual-Function Massage Stool
42°C Warm Heat Therapy
4 Massage Modes × 3 Intensity
Three-Zone Foot Massage
Three Intensity Levels: Low: Gentle and relaxing, ideal for first-time users Medium: Energizing and stress-relieving, perfect for those feeling fatigued High: Deep tissue massage, suitable for individuals experiencing muscle tension
The large airbag on the top of the foot presses against the sole, kneading and relaxing it. The ankle airbags pinch and squeeze on both sides, relieving soreness and swelling.
Sole: Knead the sole, wiggle the toes Arch: Scrape the arch, massage the Yongquan point Heel: Press the heel, apply pressure to the insomnia point