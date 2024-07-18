PPM7308PK/90
Mini Masseur in the palm of your hand
"1, 286g * lightweight body 2、SuperDynamic system 3、6mm*stroke&10kg*thrust 4、Configured with 4 massage heads 5, 5 gears vibration frequency 6、Simple knob shift design 7、T-shaped body is comfortable to hold 8、120min*long battery life"
SuperDynamic System
6mm* Stroke & 10kg* Thrust
4 Massage Heads
5 vibration frequencies
Delivering 6mm of stroke depth and 10kg of thrust, the motor is able to hit the deep muscle tissues, instantly relaxing the tightness.
SuperDynamic power system, strong power, small size can release sports performance; equipped with customized non-dynamic motor, speed up to 3200 rpm, surging power stable and lasting output.
Simple knob design, one twist, you can adjust the strength, simple operation; thoughtful addition of colorful light ring prompts, ambient light changes with the gear switch, at a glance.