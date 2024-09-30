PPM7325GY/90
Upgraded massage with direct vibration
2800rpm high performance motor, 8mm stroke +8kg thrust, upgraded titanium alloy massage head, fixed-frequency x inverter dual-mode, 3 customized massage heads, one-key control, multi-color aperture prompts
High-performance motor drives
8mm stroke + 8kg thrust
Fixed frequency &inverter mode
Upgraded titanium massage head
Upgraded titanium alloy massage head, skin-friendly and delicate, body feeling comfortable; high strength corrosion resistance, no need to worry about sweat corrosion; can be used with essential oils or lotions according to the needs of the use, to give you a pleasant sense of massage experience.
According to the force characteristics and relaxation needs of each muscle group, 6 customized massage heads are configured to provide targeted massage for different muscle groups, so you can instantly relax your muscles.
Upgrade built-in 2500mAh power lithium battery, high energy density, a charge can last 130min, mainstream type-C convenient fast charging interface, replenish power at any time.