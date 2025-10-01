PPM7332DG/90
Dual-purpose hammer for both short and long stroke
The PPM3504G features an innovative 7-shaped curved design with a detachable handle, allowing for seamless switching between long and short handle lengths to help relax tense muscles.
Dual-length functionality
Flexible curved arm design
10mm massage amplitude
5-speed intensity adjustment
5-hour extended battery life
Detachable handle design allows the device to be easily used in both long and short modes, meeting various relaxation needs.
5-speed intensity adjustment and intelligent pressure feedback make massage effortless.
5-hour long-lasting battery life for long-hour continuous massage that's always with you.