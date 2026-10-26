New
PPM7337LY
Palm-sized treasure, enjoy soothing relief.
Enjoy alternating dual-head massage with adjustable speed levels and interchangeable silicone massage heads. The lightweight, U-shaped design and Type-C charging make everyday relaxation convenient.
Dual-Head Massage
3 Massage Head Sets
Brushless Motor
Approx. 285 g, U-Shaped Design
Optimized to solve the hassle of frequent repositioning required by single-head massage guns, improving the overall experience of each massage session.
Flat Head: Ideal for relaxing large muscle groups on the upper limbs and legs. U-Shaped Head: Great for soothing the shoulders and trapezius muscles. Conical Head: Suitable for deep tissue massage on arms and other muscle areas.
The soft silicone massage heads feature rebound and cushioning to elevate your massage experience.
Do not use on the head, eyes, neck, heart area, joints or bones.