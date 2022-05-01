Face Shavers
All series
Electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
PQ217/18
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User Manual - English
All (3)
Parts and Accessories (1)
Product Usage and Results (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
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Are Philips shavers waterproof, washable or shower-safe?
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