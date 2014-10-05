Discontinued
PR3840/00
Proven to help pain relief*
Philips PulseRelief delivers clinically proven TENS pain relief. Slim, lightweight, wireless and comfortable to wear under clothes, treatment controlled via your specially designed app for iOS or Android device for an active life.
App-controlled
15 TENS and 5 EMS programs
60 intensity levels
Compatible with iOS & Android
You can control your treatment via Bluetooth low energy on your iOS or Android device (see specifications for compatibility) to allow a high degree of mobility during use of PulseRelief. This enables you to go about your daily activities without being hindered by wires.
The PulseRelief offers a variety of treatments. With its 15 TENS [Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation] and 5 EMS [electrical muscle stimulation] programs this device offers multi usage therapy. The 15 TENS programs can be used to relieve mild to moderate chronic musculoskeletal pain, osteoarthritis pain or chronic pain in general.* The 5 EMS programs offer stimulation with potential strengthening of the muscles.
The Treatment diary is part of the PulseRelief app,with one push at the diary function you get a comprehensive overview on your personalised treatment history. You can use this overview to optimise your pain treatment (together with your health professional or by yourself).
M. Johnson, M. Martinson (2007). Efficacy of electrical nerve stimulation for chronic musculoskeletal pain: A meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Pain 130, 157-165