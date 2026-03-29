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2000 Series PSA2218 SILVER STEEL
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PSA2218/00
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Dual handles enables you get a cup of delicious coffee quickly on busy weekday morning by capsule handle, or you can immersively enjoy every step of Espresso making on leisure time.
All (3)
How to clean my Philips Semi-Automatic 2000 Espresso Machine
How to descale my Philips Semi-Automatic 2000 Espresso Machine
How to improve my Philips Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine’s coffee
My Philips Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine is making noise
My Philips Semi-Automatic Machine’s coffee is watery/has no crema
My Philips Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine is not grinding coffee beans
My Philips Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine is leaking
My Philips Semi-Automatic 2000 Espresso Machine’s gauge does not work
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