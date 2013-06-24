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Discontinued

Multigroom series 30004-in-1 Beard & Hair trimmer

QG3332/23

All-in-one beard & hair trimmer

Try out different beard, mustache and hair styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 4 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks.

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4 in 1 waterproof trimmer for maximum versatility

All-in-one beard & hair trimmer

  • 2 attachments & 2 combs

  • cordless, fully washable

  • skin-friendly blades

  • 60mins cordless use/10h charge

Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look

Use the full size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.

18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble

Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard & stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1mm to 18mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.

Gently get rid of unwanted nose and ear hair

Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

Technical Specifications

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