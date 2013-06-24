Discontinued
QG3332/23
All-in-one beard & hair trimmer
Try out different beard, mustache and hair styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 4 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks.
2 attachments & 2 combs
cordless, fully washable
skin-friendly blades
60mins cordless use/10h charge
Use the full size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.
Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard & stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1mm to 18mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.
Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.