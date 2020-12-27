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Discontinued

RechargeablesBattery

R6B2RTU25/59

Enjoy your device longer

Ideal for all your digital devices. These high capacity AA accus do not need draining before recharging, simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to five hundred times.

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Enjoy your device longer

  • AA, 2500mAh

  • Nickel-Metal Hydride

2500 mAh rechargeable AA for more durable use

These AA-size rechargeable batteries store and deliver 2500 mAh of energy for powering your devices for longer use.

NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the accus almost unnecessary.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 319.4 kB
  • 21 July 2026