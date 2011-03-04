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Discontinued

shaving heads

RQ10/51

Keep a close shave

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance

See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

Keep a close shave

  • TripleTrack

  • Replacement unit

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

Easy click off, click on

Easy click off, click on

Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.

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