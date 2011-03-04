Discontinued
RQ10/51
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance
TripleTrack
Replacement unit
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.
Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.