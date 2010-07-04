Discontinued
RQ12/40
Renew for better results
To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.
The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.
The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.
The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.