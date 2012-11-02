Discontinued
RQ320/16
70% of men agree. Great in hard to reach areas.
The new Philips RQ300 series shaver brings all the latest features such as ultimate contour following, designed for precision and comfort shaving system. You will feel confident about the shaving result, as well as the product you own.
The slim design of the shaver allows you to easily shave even the most difficult to reach areas of your face.
The imported shaving heads give you an ultimate smooth shave that is gentle on the skin.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.