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  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

SmartClickoil-control cleansing brush pro

RQ585/51

Longer lasting oil control

Philips oil control brush helps significantly reduce sebum creation on the face over time

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Compatible products
Shaver S9000 Prestige

Shaver S9000 Prestige
Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

SP9885/36

Shaver S9000 Prestige

Shaver S9000 Prestige
Wet and dry electric shaver

SP9888/63

contributes to a healthy and radiant skin

Longer lasting oil control

  • Click-on

  • Long lasting

  • Contour following

Oil-control cleansing brush head

Oil-control cleansing brush head

The rotating brush, that you use in combination with own daily cleansing products, gives longer lasting oil-control effect which contributes a healthy and radiant skin

SmartClick: simply click on to your Philips shaver

SmartClick: simply click on to your Philips shaver

Simply click the brush onto you own Philips compatible shaver* and turn it into the ultimate cleansing device.

Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

The silky soft bristles, made of 32000 fibers and each of them is only 50 microns in diameter, are as gentle as your hands, while reaching all uneven and difficult spots.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to manual cleansing in same condition, according to the results from the external test on 30 Asian male candidates and in 3 hours after cleansing

  2. Compatible with RQ330, RQ331, RQ350, RQ351, RQ360, RQ361, RQ370, RQ371