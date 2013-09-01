Discontinued
RQ585/51
Longer lasting oil control
Philips oil control brush helps significantly reduce sebum creation on the face over time
Click-on
Long lasting
Contour following
The rotating brush, that you use in combination with own daily cleansing products, gives longer lasting oil-control effect which contributes a healthy and radiant skin
Simply click the brush onto you own Philips compatible shaver* and turn it into the ultimate cleansing device.
The silky soft bristles, made of 32000 fibers and each of them is only 50 microns in diameter, are as gentle as your hands, while reaching all uneven and difficult spots.
Compared to manual cleansing in same condition, according to the results from the external test on 30 Asian male candidates and in 3 hours after cleansing
Compatible with RQ330, RQ331, RQ350, RQ351, RQ360, RQ361, RQ370, RQ371