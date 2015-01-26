Discontinued
S520/12
Great in hard to reach area
The new Philips S500 series shaver brings all the latest features such as ultimate contour following, designed for precision and comfort shaving system. You will feel confident about the shaving result, as well as the product you own.
2D contour following
The imported shaving heads give you an ultimate smooth shave that is gentle on the skin.
2D contour following adjusts seamless to every curve on your face and neck.
AF pivot automatically fine tunes the shaving angle, to assist to catch the hair precisely in the hard reach area.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.