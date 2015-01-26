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Discontinued

Shaver series 500Electric shaver

S520/12

Great in hard to reach area

The new Philips S500 series shaver brings all the latest features such as ultimate contour following, designed for precision and comfort shaving system. You will feel confident about the shaving result, as well as the product you own.

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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Great in hard to reach area

  • 2D contour following

Comfort&Cut system for a smooth shave

Comfort&Cut system for a smooth shave

The imported shaving heads give you an ultimate smooth shave that is gentle on the skin.

2D contour following adjusts seamless to every curve

2D contour following adjusts seamless to every curve

2D contour following adjusts seamless to every curve on your face and neck.

Catch the hair precisely with AF pivot

Catch the hair precisely with AF pivot

AF pivot automatically fine tunes the shaving angle, to assist to catch the hair precisely in the hard reach area.

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  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 