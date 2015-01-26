Discontinued
S575/50
Great in hard to reach area
The special pack of Philips S500 series shaver brings all the latest features not only 3D contour following, ComfortCut shaving system but also versatility via SmarkClick, to adapt your multi grooming needs, shave, cleanse, and styling.
3D contour following
The imported shaving heads give you an ultimate smooth shave that is gentle on the skin.
Advanced 3D contour following automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck, even in concave area for a smoother shave.
AF pivot automatically fine tunes the shaving angle, to assist to catch the hair precisely in the hard reach area.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.