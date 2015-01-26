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Discontinued

Shaver series 500Electric shaver

S575/50

Great in hard to reach area

The special pack of Philips S500 series shaver brings all the latest features not only 3D contour following, ComfortCut shaving system but also versatility via SmarkClick, to adapt your multi grooming needs, shave, cleanse, and styling.

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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Great in hard to reach area

  • 3D contour following

Comfort&Cut system for a smooth shave

Comfort&Cut system for a smooth shave

The imported shaving heads give you an ultimate smooth shave that is gentle on the skin.

Adjusts seamlessly to the curve, even in concave area

Adjusts seamlessly to the curve, even in concave area

Advanced 3D contour following automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck, even in concave area for a smoother shave.

Catch the hair precisely with AF pivot

Catch the hair precisely with AF pivot

AF pivot automatically fine tunes the shaving angle, to assist to catch the hair precisely in the hard reach area.

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  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 