Discontinued
SBCHC8440/30
Wireless music
Just imagine it, no hassles with cables, and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with a quality FM wireless stereo headphone.
FM transmission
Rechargeable
The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.
With a choice of two transmission channels your listening pleasure is protected because you can easily switch to the one with the best reception.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.