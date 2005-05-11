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Discontinued

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SBCHC8440/30

Wireless music

Just imagine it, no hassles with cables, and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with a quality FM wireless stereo headphone.

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Rechargeable

Wireless music

  • FM transmission

  • Rechargeable

32mm speaker driver delivers high performance sound

The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.

Choose from 2 channels to minimize interference

With a choice of two transmission channels your listening pleasure is protected because you can easily switch to the one with the best reception.

Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

Technical Specifications

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