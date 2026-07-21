Headphones
All series
Wireless hi-fi headphones
Discontinued
Support
SBCHC8440/30
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User manual - English
All (3)
When does the GREEN charging light go out on my Philips headphones?
Power light does not light up when my Philips headphones are connected to power
How to clean my Philips headphones?
I hear music from my neighbours on my Philips headphones
There is no sound from my Philips headphones
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