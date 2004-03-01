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        Discontinued

        HiFi Stereo Headphone

        SBCHP830/00

        Home-Studio

        This stereo monitoring headphone brings studio performance into your home for a perfect listening experience.

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        Colsed and powerful sound with closed headphone

        Home-Studio

        Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

        The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

        Curled cable is variable in length and tangle resistant

        A curled cable means no tangling and the convenience of it always being the right length.

        The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

        Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

        Technical Specifications

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