Discontinued
SBCHP830/00
Home-Studio
This stereo monitoring headphone brings studio performance into your home for a perfect listening experience.
The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.
A curled cable means no tangling and the convenience of it always being the right length.
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.