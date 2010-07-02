ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product with accessory photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product with accessory photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Fideliodocking speaker

SBD7500/97

Obsessed with sound

Compact and extremely portable, this docking speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers surprisingly powerful sound from your iPhone/ iPod - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.

See all benefits

Docking speaker designed to go places

Obsessed with sound

wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

Elegant, slim and compact design to fit into any briefcase

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips