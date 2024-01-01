SBX602C6DU/97
WiFi connectivity
SBX602 supports various unlocking methods. It features an innovative fingerprint-enabled telescopic handle for seamless security. Along with WiFi connectivity and dual authentication mode, it provides a safe and convenient storage solution.
Fingerprint unlocking
Electronic telescopic handle
WiFi connectivity
Two-factor authentication
It comes with a concealed digital panel and touch-to-wake buttons. The advanced semiconductor biometric fingerprint technology ensures precise and highly secure identification.There is also mechanical keyhole located on the door's side for a hassle-free and worry-free unlocking experience.
The safe is constructed from high-strength carbon alloy steel plate, cut and formed using laser technology, providing effective resistance against prying, smashing, and drilling. Its robust and durable build ensures long-lasting security. The minimalist dual-line design of the door not only enhances aesthetics but also adds a touch of contemporary style to the safe.
The cabinet interior employs a distributed layout, complete with rail-guided drawers, offering easy storage for valuable items like jewelry and small objects. The synthetic leather interior adds a comfortable touch, ensuring a pleasant storage experience.
The battery life (stand-by time) depends on the actual usage.
The "Embedded fingerprint electronic telescopic handle" has been applied for a utility patent.