Discontinued
SC2004/11
The ideal way to prevent hair regrowth
Philips Lumea IPL is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.
For use on body only
15 minutes to treat lower legs
Lifetime <gt/>100.000 light pulses
Cordless design
Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence the hair sheds naturally and hair regrowth is inhibited. Repeating this treatment regularly will keep your skin smooth every day.
Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth.
Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 women.
Awards