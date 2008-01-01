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Discontinued

Philips Avent VIAAvent Feeding System

SCF610/05

Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.

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Compatible products

Sterilizer

Sterilizer

SCF293/01

Baby Bottle Sterilizer

Baby Bottle Sterilizer

SCF291/01

Cup for milk storage

Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

  • Breast milk

Easy to organize

Easy to organize

Easy to label cups help you track dates and contents

Fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples

Use the adapter to express and feed with the same cup

For use in fridge/freezer

The Philips Avent cups can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are dishwasher safe

Technical Specifications

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