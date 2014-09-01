Discontinued
SCF753/17
Sip, no drip
The Philips Avent new BPA free sippy cup features a patent pending valve that guarantees no spill. The soft non-slip handles ensure easy grip for little hands and the hard spout is bite resistant. Easy for your child, convenient for you.
Sip no drip
9oz/260ml
12m+
Hard spout
No more mess! The new patent pending valve ensures that water comes out only when the child is drinking from the spout.
Simply remove the valve and the sippy cup becomes a free-flow cup.
The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their head back too much.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.