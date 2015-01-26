Easy click off, click on

1. Press the release buttons on the shaving unit and pull the shaving head holder off the shaving unit. 2. Turn the retaining rings anti-clockwise and lift them out. 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; make sure the projections of the shaving heads fit exactly into the recesses. 4. Place the retaining rings back onto the shaving head holder and turn them clockwise. 5. Reattach the shaving head holder to the shaving unit ('click').