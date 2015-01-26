Discontinued
SH30/21
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 500 Shaver.
ComfortCut blades
Fits S500 (S5xx)
Fits Star Wars Shaver XZ58x
SH30 (2 pack) replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 500 (S5xx), seris 300 (S3xx), series 100 (S1xx) and Star Wars shaver XZ580.
1. Press the release buttons on the shaving unit and pull the shaving head holder off the shaving unit. 2. Turn the retaining rings anti-clockwise and lift them out. 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; make sure the projections of the shaving heads fit exactly into the recesses. 4. Place the retaining rings back onto the shaving head holder and turn them clockwise. 5. Reattach the shaving head holder to the shaving unit ('click').
To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.