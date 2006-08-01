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Discontinued

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SHC2000/30

IR wireless

These full-size rechargeable infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home.

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For TV

IR wireless

  • Adjustable fit

  • Infrared transmission

Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

IR wireless transmission provides freedom of movement

IR wireless transmission allows you to be free from the hassles of cables.

Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

Technical Specifications

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