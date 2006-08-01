Discontinued
SHC2000/30
IR wireless
These full-size rechargeable infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home.
Adjustable fit
Infrared transmission
The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.
IR wireless transmission allows you to be free from the hassles of cables.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.