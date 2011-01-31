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Discontinued

Wireless HiFi Headphone

SHD8600UG/10

Clear wireless music

SHD8600UG/10 headphones to freely enjoy TV and music around your home. Digital transmission delivers flawless reception and good sound reproduction. The pivoting ear shells and self-adjusting inner headband offers extra fit and comfort.

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Digital wireless

Clear wireless music

  • Over-ear

  • Black

Crystal-clear (2.4 GHz) digital transmission

The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analog signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.

Acoustically tuned speakers for outstanding sound quality

Acoustically tuned speakers produce pure, balanced sound with superb clarity and precision in both the high tones and deep bass levels.

Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

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