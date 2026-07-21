Headphones
All series
Wireless HiFi Headphone
Discontinued
Support
SHD8600/30
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Localized commercial leaflet - English
EU Declaration of conformity - English
All (3)
At which frequency does the my Philips headphones operate?
How to improve the battery life of my Philips headset?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
I experience music interruption within the specifies 30m range
Interference while using my Philips wireless headphones
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