Discontinued
SHD9000/10
True CD sound quality with digital wireless
Headphones with Kleer uncompressed audio guarantees lossless transmission and 100% true to the original recording. With 100m range transmission and comfortable self-adjustable headband, it is a hassle free experience to enjoy music at home.
Over-ear
Black
2 x AAA NiMH batteries for optimal weight
40mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior HiFi sound performance.
The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analog signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.