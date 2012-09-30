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Discontinued

Digital Wireless Headphone

SHD9000/10

True CD sound quality with digital wireless

Headphones with Kleer uncompressed audio guarantees lossless transmission and 100% true to the original recording. With 100m range transmission and comfortable self-adjustable headband, it is a hassle free experience to enjoy music at home.

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Kleer uncompressed audio

True CD sound quality with digital wireless

  • Over-ear

  • Black

2 x AAA rechargeable NiMH batteries for optimal weight

2 x AAA NiMH batteries for optimal weight

40mm high power neodymium speakers

40mm high power neodymium speakers

40mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior HiFi sound performance.

Digital transmission ensures robust reception

The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analog signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.

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