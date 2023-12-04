Headphones
All series
Digital Wireless Headphone
Discontinued
Support
SHD9000/10
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Localized commercial leaflet
User manual
All (5)
Can I use 2 Philips headsets with one base station?
Why should I recharge batteries for 10h before first use?
At which frequency does the my Philips headphones operate?
How to improve the battery life of my Philips headset?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
Interference while using my Philips wireless headphones
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