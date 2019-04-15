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Discontinued

1000 seriesIn ear headphones with mic

SHE2405BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Rock your style

Soundtrack your days with a bold beat. These in-ear headphones come in four bright colorways, and boast a translucent speaker housing with color-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?

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Rock your style

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • integrated mic

  • Black

  • In-ear

Bright color-graded cables. Translucent speaker housing

Say it loud with the bright color-graded cables and translucent speaker housing.

8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp, clear sound

The 8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound.

Oval acoustic tube. Comfort and passive noise isolation

The oval-shaped acoustic tube of these in-ear headphones means you can rock your sounds in real comfort. You get maximum passive noise isolation, and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers for the perfect fit.

Technical Specifications

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