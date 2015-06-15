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Discontinued

Noise cancellation headphones

SHL3850NC/00

More sound, less noise

Be immersed in your music with innovative ActiveShield™ active noise canceling technology. Pressure-relieving cushions provide long wearing comfort and a compact foldable design is ideal for portability and easy storage.

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powerful bass

More sound, less noise

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Compact folding

ActiveShield™ noise canceling reduces noise by up to 97%

ActiveShield™ noise canceling reduces noise by up to 97%

ActiveShield™ active noise canceling techonolgy features two feed-backward microphones used for canceling low frequencies. It detects ambient noise and inverting the sound wave, effectively cancelling it out and converting background noise to silence.

Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability

Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability

Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability on the go.

Closed-back design blocks out noise for noise isolation

Closed-back design blocks out noise for noise isolation

Tuned 32mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.

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