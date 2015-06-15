Discontinued
SHL3850NC/00
More sound, less noise
Be immersed in your music with innovative ActiveShield™ active noise canceling technology. Pressure-relieving cushions provide long wearing comfort and a compact foldable design is ideal for portability and easy storage.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Compact folding
ActiveShield™ active noise canceling techonolgy features two feed-backward microphones used for canceling low frequencies. It detects ambient noise and inverting the sound wave, effectively cancelling it out and converting background noise to silence.
Slim and compact foldable design for easy portability on the go.
Tuned 32mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and on-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.