Discontinued
SHL5105WT/00
Clear sound
Innovation meets experimental street fashion with the striking CitiScape Strada. Inspired by hip urbanites, the slim and lightweight headphone delivers pristine sound while its on-trend fabric headband keeps you in true comfort and style.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Lightweight headband
Flat folding
32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound. Immerse in every single note and nuance – anytime, anywhere.
Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It’s a breeze staying connected with your music – and with the people who matter most to you.
Inspired by fashion sneakers with vividly colored shoelaces, the CitiScape Strada's headband is wrapped with a finely knitted fabric sleeve so you can strut in stylish comfort while you enjoy your music.