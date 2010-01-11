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Discontinued

PC Headset

SHM7110U/97

Extra bass

This headband with hi-sensitivity mic delivers balanced sound and extra bass. Customise the ear cans via included patterns or use your own design. It comes with inline mute and volume control .

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Soft cushions for longer listening

Extra bass

  • On-ear

  • White

Hi-sensitivity mini mic

Despite being further away from your mouth, the high-sensitivity mini microphone still picks up your voice so others can hear you clearly

Inline mute and volume control for quick adjustments

Inline mute and volume control for quick adjustments

Convenient inline mute and volume controls allow for quick adjustments

Soft cushions for longer wearing comfort

Soft cushions for longer wearing comfort

Extra soft cushions of these Philips headphones provide enhanced wearing comfort without feeling hot. The adjustable padded headband ensures a comfortable fit without feeling pressure.

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