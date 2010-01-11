Discontinued
SHM7110U/97
Extra bass
This headband with hi-sensitivity mic delivers balanced sound and extra bass. Customise the ear cans via included patterns or use your own design. It comes with inline mute and volume control .
On-ear
White
Despite being further away from your mouth, the high-sensitivity mini microphone still picks up your voice so others can hear you clearly
Convenient inline mute and volume controls allow for quick adjustments
Extra soft cushions of these Philips headphones provide enhanced wearing comfort without feeling hot. The adjustable padded headband ensures a comfortable fit without feeling pressure.