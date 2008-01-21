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Discontinued

Stereo Headphones

SHP2000/97

Superb comfort and fully adjustable

Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening

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For music, PC, TV

Superb comfort and fully adjustable

  • 40mm drivers/open-back

  • Over-ear

Easy adjustable headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

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