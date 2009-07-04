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Discontinued

CineosHi-fi headphones

SHP9000/00

Pure high definition sound

The ultimate in high definition headphones delivering highly detailed sound image. Specifically tuned speaker drivers react extremely precise to audio signals. Ultra-wide frequency response.

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Pure hi-fi

Pure high definition sound

  • Pure high definition sound

50mm speaker driver for sound without audible distortion

The 50 mm speaker driver combines the sensitivity of composite Mylar material with the power of neodymium for the magnetic circuit to deliver powerful, distortion-free sound.

24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

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