Discontinued
SHQ1007/28
Sweatproof
Constructed with antimicrobial and water resistant materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.
The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.
Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage
The 60cm short cable is design for armband use. You may also find your perfect fit by using the 60cm extension cable.