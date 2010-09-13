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Discontinued

Sports in ear headset

SHQ1007/28

Sweatproof

Constructed with antimicrobial and water resistant materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.

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with iPhone remote control and mic

Sweatproof

Mic and music control

The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.

Sweat proof

Sweat proof

Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage

Customized cable length

The 60cm short cable is design for armband use. You may also find your perfect fit by using the 60cm extension cable.

Technical Specifications

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