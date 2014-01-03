Discontinued
SHQ2300PK/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Keep your Actionfit SHQ2300 headphones tightly in your ears no matter what you do with a unique stability ring. Just focus only on your workout, not on headphones falling out.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
8.6mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.
Insert earphones create a tight seal in the earcanal, resulting in a strong isolation effect. Our oval acoustics tubes are ergonomically optimized to ensure exceptional fit.
A rubberized stability ring on the body of the earphones lock them in place when you put them in your ears so you need never worry about them dropping out.