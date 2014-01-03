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Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones

SHQ2300PK/00

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Keep your Actionfit SHQ2300 headphones tightly in your ears no matter what you do with a unique stability ring. Just focus only on your workout, not on headphones falling out.

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Secure fit and lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

High performance sound drives peak performance

High performance sound drives peak performance

8.6mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

Insert earphones provide sound isolation

Insert earphones create a tight seal in the earcanal, resulting in a strong isolation effect. Our oval acoustics tubes are ergonomically optimized to ensure exceptional fit.

Stability ring increase secure fit in the ear

Stability ring increase secure fit in the ear

A rubberized stability ring on the body of the earphones lock them in place when you put them in your ears so you need never worry about them dropping out.

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