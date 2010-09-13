Discontinued
SHQ3007/28
Sweatproof and Washable
Constructed with antimicrobial and water proof materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.
The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout