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Discontinued

Sports earhook headset

SHQ3007/28

Sweatproof and Washable

Constructed with antimicrobial and water proof materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.

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With iPhone remote control and extension cable

Sweatproof and Washable

Mic and music control

The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

Bass thumping stereo sound - fuel for your workout

Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout

Technical Specifications

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