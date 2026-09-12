New
STH8040/80
The fastest handheld steamer*
Unlike regular handheld steamers, AirStretch keeps clothes steady while steaming. Powered by a high-speed motor and air fan, it creates gentle suction to hold fabric in place, gliding smoothly with one hand and de-wrinkles better** and faster***
Patented AirStretch Technology pulls fabric flat so steam penetrates deeper for faster*** results
The powerful combination of steam and suction enables better wrinkle removal in a single pass**
OptimalTEMP Technology keeps every ironable fabric safe, from delicate silk to sturdy denim.
Up to 24g/min steam output and 1500W power remove even tough wrinkles quickly and effectively*****
Two removable tanks - 140ml or 200ml. Steam 8 garments, no refills. Detach, fill, click back in.
Experience faster*** steaming with AirStretch Technology. Its 2600Pa powerful suction**** gently pulls fabric flat, helping steam reach deeper for faster, more even results so you can look ready in no time.
The powerful combination of steam and suction enables better wrinkle removal in a single pass**, leaving clothes looking smooth and fresh on any fabric.
OptimalTEMP Technology keeps every ironable fabric safe, from delicate silk to sturdy denim. Steam confidently without changing settings or waiting for the right temperature.
From Philips, Euromonitor International Limited, per irons category definition; retail volume sales in units, 2025 data.
STH8000 Series tested with suction and steaming comparing to STH3000 Series with steam only on a T-shirt.
STH8000 Series tested with suction and steaming comparing to STH3000 Series with steam only on a T-shirt.
Measured with suction-only, heater and steam disabled.
The 1500 W power rating is based on the appliance being connected to a 240 V power supply. Actual power rating may vary depending on the voltage.
Tested with bacteria/yeast test strains: Escherichia coli (8099), Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 ^Tested with dust mites species: Dermatophagoides farinae (male & female adult mites and nymphs)