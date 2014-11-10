ProductsSupport
zh/en
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Spotify multiroom speaker

SW750M/05

Spotify in every room

Enjoy authentic sound conveniently with 4 audiophile drivers and Spotify Connect. Play Spotify on any speaker using the Spotify app as a remote, expand your system wirelessly to any room and hit play to start where you left off.

See all benefits

Spotify in every room

  • Spotify Connect

  • Multiroom

  • Just hit "PLAY"

Play music from one speaker at a time or all at once

Play music from one speaker at a time or all at once

Multiroom speakers let you play songs in one room, or in many at the same time, so your music can either follow you around the house or stay where you want it. Each person can play to any selected speaker, and when additional speakers are purchased they can be added to the system wirelessly and easily.

Powerful room-filling sound with 4 audiophile-grade drivers

Powerful room-filling sound with 4 audiophile-grade drivers

Equipped with 4 audiophile-grade drivers, this speaker creates powerful room-filling sound while its two bass ports expand low frequency bass, creating a truly immersive and dynamic sound. Enjoy powerful sound in a compact size.

Direct access buttons - no app required, for easier control

Direct access buttons - no app required, for easier control

Handy control buttons (Play / Pause, Volume Up / Down, Previous / Next) give you access to the controls you need, without fiddling with an app. Once an album, playlist or station has been selected, skipping tracks, repeating, or pausing the music is a button press away.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. Spotify premium account is required for this speaker.