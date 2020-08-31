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Discontinued

Stereo audio cable

SWA4231/59

Ensure a reliable connection

Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. Titanium plated aluminum housing with PVC outer cover

See all benefits

with this stereo audio cable

Ensure a reliable connection

  • 3.5 mm (M) - 3.5 mm (M)

  • 1,2 m

  • Black

Flexible PVC jacket

Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

Protective metal shell for extended durability

The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and the reliability of your connection.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 215.3 kB
  • 21 July 2026