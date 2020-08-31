Discontinued
SWA4231/59
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. Titanium plated aluminum housing with PVC outer cover
3.5 mm (M) - 3.5 mm (M)
1,2 m
Black
Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.
This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.
The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and the reliability of your connection.