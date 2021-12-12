Discontinued
SWV9030/40
8K 60Hz Ultra HD with Dynamic HDR
Experience Ultra HD 8K resolution at 60 fps. Dynamic HDR to provide best contrast and razor sharp image with high-speed action. Enhanced Audio return channel support up to 192KHz in 24-bit resolution.
8K 60Hz
48 Gbps
3 m
Supports video resolution up to 8K UHD 4320p to provide ultimate images quality and gaming experiences.
Gold-plated conectors for reliable connection.
Quality material usage - 28 AWG pure copper wire to ensure the best connection with minimum data lost.